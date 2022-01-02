Confirmed team news - Chelsea v Liverpool

There are five changes to the Chelsea side from the 1-1 draw with Brighton.

Striker Romelu Lukaku is not in the squad following his controversial comments in an interview published this week.

Andreas Christensen isn't in the squad either, Jorginho and Callum Hudson-Odoi are on the bench and Reece James is injured.

Kai Havertz and N'Golo Kante are among those to come into the starting XI.

Chelsea XI: Mendy, Rudiger, Alonso, Silva, Kante, Kovacic, Pulisic, Chalobah, Mount, Azpilicueta, Havertz.

Subs: Kepa, Jorginho, Saul, Barkley, Hudson-Odoi, Ziyech, Sarr, Vale, Hall.