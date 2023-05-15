Danny Murphy, MOTD2 pundit

Manchester City do not just have a fantastic defence - they have the world's best holding midfielder sitting in front of it.

That is how good I think Rodri has been this season - I have not seen anyone better - so it helps that he is so durable and reliable, week after week. He just does not miss any games.

The Spain international has been at City since 2019 and the lowest amount of games he has played in a single season is 46, in 2021-22. He has already played 51 times in this campaign.

Rodri had just turned 23 when he joined from Atletico Madrid and he has grown into a phenomenal footballer.

When he first joined, he was more pragmatic with his thinking when he had the ball and focused on the defensive side of his job.

Now he is far more productive in possession, pops up with some handy goals and always wants the ball in what seem like really dangerous positions.

But defensively he is still absolutely brilliant at spotting danger and on top of that he is a real physical presence at set-pieces too.

He is going to be massive for City when they face Madrid and, the way he is playing, it will be the same story in the Champions League final against one of the Milan clubs too.

