Your Palace gossip round-up

There are just three days left in the January transfer window, so here's your latest round-up of the best Crystal Palace transfer gossip to drop so far:

Palace have joined Newcastle and Burnley in the quest to sign Aaron Ramsey from Juventus, with the 31-year-old frozen out of the Serie A side's squad if he does not leave this month. (Il Bianconero via Mail), external

Meanwhile, the Eagles are eyeing a late move for Senegal and Marseille striker Bamba Dieng, with the French side willing to let him go this month for £8m. Dieng, 21, is a product of the FC Diambars academy in Senegal that was co-founded by Palace manager Patrick Vieira in 2000. (RMC Sport, via Mail), external

Palace look poised to sign Jean-Philippe Mateta on a permanent deal following the Frenchman's upturn in form. (Evening Standard), external

