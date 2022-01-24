Your thoughts on Everton's transfer window

There's one week to go until the transfer window closes and we've been asking for your thoughts on Everton so far - who should the club buy, sell or keep? We've also been asking who you want to see as the next manager.

Here are some of your views so far:

Andy: Everton must get David Moyes back. He was astute and thorough with every recruit he made at Everton (think Cahill, Jagielka, Coleman). He never had money at Everton in 11 years. He has unfinished business. He only left because a legendary manager (Sir Alex Ferguson) handpicked him. He had to go. He has unfinished business and knows the club better than anyone.

Martyn: Graham Potter should be offered the Everton job and every effort should be made to appoint him.

Phil: Duncan Ferguson should be appointed full-time as manager. He is the person we need now and will turn the club around. I've been an Everton fan for 60 years.

