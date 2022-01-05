We're already five days into the January transfer window, so here's a brief round-up of the best Manchester City transfer gossip to drop so far:

City transfer target Dusan Vlahovic is keen to leave Serie A side Fiorentina for the Premier League, reports Italian journalist Ginaluca di Marzio - but Pep Guardiola's playing style might not suit the Serbia striker (Wett Freunde - in German), external.

Defender Aymeric Laporte could become the fourth player in eight months - after Ferran Torres, Sergio Aguero and Eric Garcia - to leave City for the Nou Camp but only if Barcelona sanction a swap for Netherlands midfielder Frenkie De Jong, 24, (El Nacional, via Teamtalk), external.

City could look to trim their squad by allowing winger Patrick Roberts, 24, to end a loan spell at Troyes to join Sunderland permanently (Football Insider), external as well as listening to offers for young Dutch winger Jayden Braaf, 19 (Manchester Evening News), external.

