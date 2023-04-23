Analysis: Bournemouth 0-4 West Ham

Marissa Thomas, BBC Sport

Bournemouth were stunned at home against West Ham, with the game effectively over as a contest in the first half as the Hammers went in at the break three goals to the good.

The manner of the defeat will be a worry for Bournemouth boss Gary O'Neil, as it was their seventh defeat by 3+ goals in the Premier League this season, their most in a single campaign in the competition, as well as the most of any side in 2022-23.

Bournemouth's best chance came in the 74th minute when Dominic Solanke's acrobatic bicycle kick bounced off the foot of the post.

Jefferson Lerma struck from 25 yards but Fabianski was equal to it with the West Ham keeper relatively untroubled during the match.

The Cherries are five points clear of the relegation zone, but they have big games at Southampton on Thursday and Leeds at home on 30 April coming next.