Viduka who? - Van Veen close to equalling 10-game spree

Kevin van Veen is now only one goal away from former Celtic striker Mark Viduka's tally of scoring in 10 consecutive Scottish top-flight games in the 2000-01 season but apologised for having "no idea who he is".

Van Veen only just kept up his scoring rate - a 99th-minute penalty being the only goal of the game as Motherwell defeated Ross County.

Asked about how he felt about closing in on Viduka, the Dutch striker told BBC Scotland: "Apologies for not knowing him, but it's amazing to stand here with scoring in nine consecutive games - it means I'm helping the team."

Indeed, Van Veen has scored 12 goals in all during those nine consecutive games to take his total to 27 for the season "so I'll just try and keep it going".

"Another game, another goal," he said. "Wasn't our best or prettiest performance today, but it shows the character of the team and it was nice to slot the winning goal away."

Quizzed again about whether he will stay for the remaining year of his contract despite predicted interest from other clubs, Van Veen said: "Don't get me wrong, I'm 31 years old and I'm still very hungry and ambitious.

"But saying that, this club has been amazing to me and it means a lot to me because I'm a very sensitive person. When I really feel good, I need to consider that as well, so it's not me just chasing something for the sake of it."