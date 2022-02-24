Everton v Man City: What does the form show?

Everton have won just one of their last 17 Premier League games against Manchester City (4-0 in January 2017), losing each of the last eight in a row.

City have won each of their last four away Premier League games against Everton, as many as they had in their first 20 visits to Goodison Park in the league. (W4 D5 L11).

The Toffees have lost 13 of their 23 Premier League games this season, as many defeats as they suffered in the whole of 2020-21.

City are unbeaten in their last 12 Premier League away games (W10 D2) since a 1-0 loss at Tottenham on the opening weekend. The Citizens have conceded eight goals on the road in the Premier League so far, fewer than any other side.