Morgan Gibbs-White says last season's Premier League experience with Nottingham Forest has contributed to his success with England's Under-21s.

Gibbs-White has registered three assists at the European Championships and scored on Wednesday as the Young Lions beat Israel to reach their first final since in the competition since 2009.

Speaking after the game, he told BBC Sport: "I feel like this year and playing constant Premier League football has given me massive experience.

"I feel like I try to install that experience into this team. I’m looking forward to next season but we still have another big job to do here. Full focus is on that and I’m going to try and help the team as much as possible.

"I feel confident. Obviously there’s always room to improve. My main role for the team is just to try and help the team as much as possible on and off the ball.

"I feel like assists have been a big part of my game this season and I’ve carried that into the tournament. It’s just about trying to get more goals now. Full focus is on Saturday and just the team."

Despite reaching Saturday's final where they will play Spain, the 23-year-old said England still have work to do.

"It’s hard to put into words," he added. "We’ve been working for the past two years just to get to this moment.

"To say that we’ve done it is a massive achievement but it’s not an achievement yet, we still have loads of work to do. We’ll be back on the training pitch tomorrow, whoever we come up against."