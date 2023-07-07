New Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino says he is "not giving players the opportunity to waste time" as he aims to hit the ground running at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues are looking to rebuild after a disastrous season that saw four managers take charge - either on an interim or permanent basis - and ended with a lowest-ever 12th-placed Premier League finish.

Speaking in his first news conference as Chelsea boss, Pochettino said: "In football there is no patience. You can't ask for time at a club like Chelsea, you must deliver from day one.

"I'm not giving players the opportunity to waste time. We need to give our best from the start.

"We are going to have a squad that can deliver."

The 51-year-old was last in the Premier League four years ago as manager of rivals Tottenham Hotspur, with whom he reached the Champions League final before spending 18 months at PSG.

He believes success on the pitch will endear him to his new fans despite his Spurs connections.

"I know I need to build a relationship with the fans, they know me because of my past," added Pochettino.

"I know it's going to depend on how we approach the game. The team needs to be aggressive and engage with the fans.

"If we create something special and the fans feel it then it's easy to be in the same direction. If we are all together then we can compete and beat these amazing teams like Manchester City and Liverpool."

When asked if he must prove himself again on his return to the Premier League he said: "Always. This is our motivation and challenge.

"Every day we are trying to prove that we are right, that is part of our nature. We are competitive and we want to be better.

"Experience makes you a better manager. I'm a better coach and a better person after my experience outside of the Premier League."