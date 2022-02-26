Manchester United v Watford: Confirmed team news
Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick makes four changes to the side that started the 1-1 Champions League draw at Atletico Madrid on Wednesday.
Anthony Elanga, who scored the equaliser for United in that game, is brought into the starting XI, along with Alex Telles, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Nemanja Matic.
Harry Maguire, Marcus Rashford, Luke Shaw and Jadon Sancho drop to the bench.
Man Utd XI: De Gea, Lindelof, Pogba, Ronaldo, Fred, Fernandes, Varane, Telles, Wan-Bissaka, Matic, Elanga.
Subs: Henderson, Jones, Maguire, Mata, Rashford, Lingard, Dalot Shaw, Sancho.
Watford boss Roy Hodgson makes just one change to the side the began the 4-1 midweek defeat by Crystal Palace at Vicarage Road.
Jeremy Ngakia comes in for Kiko Femenia, who is not even named among the substitutes. Joao Pedro and Juraj Kucka are named on the bench.
Joshua King starts despite exacerbating a back problem during that defeat by Palace.
Watford XI: Foster, Ngakia, Louza, King, Cleverley, Kamara, Cathcart, Sissoko, Samir, Sarr, Dennis.
Subs: Bachmann, Ekong, Pedro, Masina, Sema, Kabasele, Hernandez, Kucka, Kayembe.