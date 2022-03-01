Peterborough v Man City - confirmed team news

Peterborough make five changes to the side that lost 3-0 at home to Hull on Saturday n what was manager Grant McCann's first game since being reappointed.

Jorge Grant is among those returning to the side

Peterborough XI: Benda, Knight, Edwards, Kent, Ward, Grant, Fuchs, Coulson, Poku, Jade-Jones, Szmodics.

Substitutes: Beevers, Clarke-Harris, Brown, Cornell, Marriott, Burrows, Corbett, Mumba, Barker.

Six changes for Manchester City from the side that started the 1-0 win over Everton at the weekend.

Ukraine defender Oleksandr Zinchenko will captain City. Fernandinho offered the armband to the Ukranian in a sign of solidarity and support.

Man City XI: Ederson, Joao Cancelo, Ake, Dias, Zinchenko, Gundogan, Fernandinho, Foden, Mahrez, Gabriel Jesus, Grealish.

Substitutes: Stones, Sterling, Laporte, Rodri, De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Carson, Slicker.