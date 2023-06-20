Manchester United takeover process 'embarrassing' - Neville

Former Manchester United captain Gary Neville has slammed the Glazer family's role in the prospective sale of the club.

The Glazers first indicated their willingness to sell Manchester United in November last year but, despite multiple bids from both Qatari Sheikh Jassim and Jim Ratcliffe's Ineos Group, there has been no clear indication as to which party - if either - will be successful.

"(The sale process is) embarrassing," Neville told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"But it’s what they (The Glazers) have done, drag everything out. Always in their best interests.

"Fans not being updated by owners on ownership's sale is not good enough but it's fitting with how they have operated for 20 years now."

