Kaiser Chiefs' bassist Simon Rix speaking about Leeds United's potential summer outgoings on BBC Radio Leeds' Don't Go To Bed Just Yet podcast: "For me at the moment, the fact that there is no news is like good news. There's no real solid (Tyler) 'Adams to somewhere' or (Jack) 'Harrison to somewhere' else.

"It feels quite quiet like no one has really decided, no one has put in any transfer requests. I'm feeling quite confident.

"Last time Leeds came down there was a great big fire sale because we were absolutely desperate for money. This time we've gone down and money doesn't seem like a massive problem.

"If we can sell a couple of players and tide us over, we've got nice parachute payments, got new owners. It feels like that's not a problem so we don't need to sell, unless people are really agitating for a move or we get a really amazing offer."

Listen to the full episode now on BBC Sounds