Aston Villa return to Premier League action on Sunday when they travel to the capital to face West Ham.

Villa are in red-hot form, following up last weekend's 4-0 thrashing of Southampton with a convincing 3-0 win at struggling Leeds on Thursday night.

Will Steven Gerrard stick with his in-form troops or could he make changes to freshen things up for a third game in nine days?

It's time to pick your Villa side to face West Ham