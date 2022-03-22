'Odd and weird' timing for Lampard to criticise players

The timing of Frank Lampard questioning the mentality of his players was bizarre, according to football journalist Rory Smith.

Smith agreed with Chris Sutton that Lampard may regret criticising his struggling squad.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club, Smith said: "Is the timing not a bit weird?

"They have lost the FA Cup quarter-final and they are disappointed with both the result and the nature of the defeat, but ultimately I think to most Evertonians at this point, winning the FA Cup isn’t really their priority. Staying in the Premier League probably is.

"Given that it came off the back of that win against Newcastle which was so important for them to win that game, it is a delicate time, I imagine that confidence is really fragile at Everton.

"Is that not a slightly odd thing to do, to four days later ball your players out and undermine whatever kind of confidence they might have built up from the Newcastle result?"

