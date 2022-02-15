Klopp confirmed captain Jordan Henderson is fine to play against the Serie A side after picking up a knock to his knee against Burnley at the weekend. "He's on second day recovery, like other players, so no issues really," said Klopp.

On the quality of his squad and players being fit for selection, Klopp said it's a good situation to be in but it's about how Liverpool play and not necessarily who is playing. "I cannot always play the same line-up," he added. "But it's something we can learn together."

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane were both praised for how quickly they have returned to the team after their involvement in the Africa Cup of Nations. Klopp said: "Alcohol plays a big a part in celebrating and, as Mohamed and Sadio don't drink, they can recover quickly. They are a force of nature."

Klopp admitted he liked the away goals rule - as a fan and as a manager - and is not sure why Uefa has scrapped it for the knockout stages. However, he said Liverpool will still be going to the San Siro to get a result. "We want to play our best game and to win," he said.