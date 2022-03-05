Liverpool v West Ham: Confirmed team news

Liverpool make eight changes to the team that beat Norwich in the FA Cup in midweek.

Alisson, Ibrahima Konate and captain Jordan Henderson keep their places in the side. Naby Keita is passed fit to start, while Curtis Jones is on the bench after recovering from a thigh injury.

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Keita, Salah, Diaz, Mane

Subs: Kelleher, Milner, Gomez, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Minamino, Jota, Origi, Elliot