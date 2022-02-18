West Ham v Newcastle: Team news

West Ham have question marks over one or two players but David Moyes is hopeful Kurt Zouma will be available following an illness.

Angelo Ogbonna and Arthur Masuaku are both still sidelined because of injury.

Newcastle captain Jamaal Lascelles has recovered from illness and Matt Targett also returns, having been ineligible to face his parent club Aston Villa.

However, Kieran Trippier faces a lengthy absence because of a fractured left foot and fellow full-back Javier Manquillo is out with an ankle injury.

