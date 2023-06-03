Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes feels he owes manager Erik ten Hag for standing by him after the 7-0 humiliation at Liverpool in March.

The 28-year-old attracted huge criticism, from ex-United captain Gary Neville and others, for his conduct that day.

Former Premier League striker Chris Sutton said after the match that the Portugal international should not captain United again.

Ten Hag rejected the demands and called the 28-year-old "an inspiration".

He is set to lead United out for Saturday's FA Cup final against Manchester City at Wembley, with club captain Harry Maguire likely to be on the bench.

"I'm aware that he's really happy with the way I train, the way I play, the way I show my emotions and the way I show my passion for the game," said Fernandes.

"He knows I care. That's why probably sometimes it makes you do some things that you should not do.

"But I will never do anything to make the team look bad, make my team-mates look bad, or something that is not good for the team. He knows that, so that's why it protects me.

"I think that's good because he shows you the respect, he shows you the protection, but always with the demands behind that- because obviously when you protect someone you want them to give you some back."

