Kilmarnock season review: 'Spectacular home form the key'

BBC Scotland pundit Rory Loy

They’ve had quite incredible home form, I was down at Rugby Park a few times towards the end of the season and they were excellent on a number of occasions. Their home form has been spectacular.

Really, when you come up from the Championship, finishing 10th gives you the chance to consolidate and bring in more players to make it a healthier Premiership squad.

There was always a general feeling that a Derek McInnes side would be okay and he’s proven that. I have every confidence Kilmarnock will recruit well in the summer given McInnes’ history and I expect Kilmarnock to be closer to the top six than to relegation this season.

BBC Scotland chief sports writer Tom English

When the fans come out it’s quite a sight at Rugby Park, they have potential there but the results are going to need to improve and in the end they finished relatively comfortable in 10th.

They won two out of 19 away from home with 11 away goals all season. You don’t need to be Sherlock Holmes to figure out where the improvements lie.

Danny Armstrong has been good and Kyle Vassell when they needed him at the end of the season was very good. McInnes was constantly chopping and changing his formation and his personnel just to try and hit on something and eventually he did.

