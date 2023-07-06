We asked you for the best value signings Chelsea have ever made.

Here is a flavour of your responses:

Jonnie: Best bargain? Tore Andre Flo. Bought for £300,000 in 1997 - delivered some incredible memories (Barcelona at Stamford Bridge in 1999 the stand out) and then joined Rangers for what was a then club record fee of £12m! Great touch for a big man too.

Hector: Ivanovic was and still is one of Chelsea's bargain buys at £9m. Went on to play 377 times for the club, rarely injured, scored vital goals. Simply the best.

Matt: When you look at it we have had a lot of bargains. Ashley Cole for £6.6m, Joe Cole for £8.9m, Ivanovic and not forgetting Lampard from West Ham. He'd go on and be our greatest goalscorer. But surely £11.7m for Petr Cech - one of the greatest goalkeepers to play the game - has got to be the bargain of the lot!

Steven: I think he was a free - Hoddle as player-manager. Was the catalyst for signing the likes of Gullit - also cheap or free - and these would start the revolution at Chelsea. Without those signings, they might not have achieved what they did before the money came into the Club.