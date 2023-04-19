Bayern Munich v Man City: Team news

Manchester City are boosted by the return of midfielder Phil Foden after he returned to training with the squad on Tuesday, having been sidelined since having his appendix removed last month.

"We’re delighted (he is back)," said Pep Guardiola. "It’s definitely good news for us. He has trained just once but we decided he would travel with us and be on the bench.

"(How many minutes he is capable of) I don’t know. Ninety, for sure no. But his physicality is special and he doesn't need a lot of training sessions to be fit.

"But he’s important - not just for tomorrow, but for the tight schedule we have ahead of us."

