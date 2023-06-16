'Special character' De Bruyne made sure City won Champions League

Manchester City women's defender Esme Morgan speaking about Kevin De Bruyne playing in the Champions League final despite nursing a hamstring problem on BBC Radio Manchester's We're Not Really Here podcast: "What a special character he is.

"Kev probably went into that final knowing there was a good chance he wasn't going to see it out but went into it thinking I'm going to give everything because you might not ever get that moment again.

"I think prior it was just a slight [tear] and then in the game it fully went. I've had grade one hamstring tears which are the lowest grade before and you try and build up to sort a of sprint and I think 'no it's gonna go'.

"Honestly I don't know how he went onto the pitch and was making those sort of box to box driving runs that he does.

"[De Bruyne instructing his teammates after being substituted] reminded me of Ronaldo in the Euros final when he was in front of his manager at times. I was thinking this is Kev's moment, he's making sure we win this one way or another."

