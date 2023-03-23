'It hasn’t really hit yet' - Loturi

Ross County midfielder Victor Loturi is full of excitement ahead of his potential "eye-opening" first international cap for Canada.

The 21-year-old is involved in John Herdman's squad for the first time for the upcoming Concacaf Nations League group stage matches against Curacao and Honduras.

“It hasn’t really hit yet but I think once I get there it will properly hit,” Loturi told CanPL.ca, external. “It’s just a big moment for me and my family, and my friends that have been with me this whole way, so I’m just so excited.”

Loturi has appeared in 22 matches in all competitions for County, scoring twice and adding a pair of assists, too. A couple of games in particular, against the Old Firm, truly convinced Herdman it was time to bring Loturi into the set up.

“To see Victor playing against Rangers and Celtic in 50,000-seat stadiums and being able to perform and handle that pressure and demonstrate his capabilities, I think that was big for me,” said Herdman.