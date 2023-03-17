Mikel Arteta after Arsenal exited the Europa League on penalties to Sporting: "We really wanted to go through in the competition and fight and go for it. We tried for 120 minutes and penalties and it wasn't enough.

"It started difficult losing Tomi [Takehiro Tomiyasu] and [William] Saliba and that made it hard to manage the game because we only had a window to make the subs and a few players couldn't play 90 minutes.

"Still, we didn't find our rhythm and flow, allowed too many spaces, didn't dominate and gave the ball away many times.

"We created three big chances and didn't score. When we went to extra time we showed incredible energy again and top mentality when it wasn't our best day to keep going.

"At the end it came to the penalties and it's a lottery and it didn't go our way."

Did you know? Granit Xhaka has scored five goals in all competitions for Arsenal this season, making 2022-23 his best goal scoring campaign for the Gunners.

On whether defeat will actually help their Premier League title push: "I cannot see that today that way. If you go through the competition and you win, it's magnificent.

"If not and it affects your plans in the league that's a different story, but we wanted to go through.

"We put everything in and with the effort that the boys put in when it wasn't our best day individually and collectively, the hunger and desire that they showed to win it was incredible.

"We need to put our heads up, look for Crystal Palace. There are 11 games and the first one starts on Sunday."

Did you know? Arsenal have failed to win any of their last five knockout stage games at the Emirates in the Uefa Europa League (D3 L2), since beating Valencia 3-1 in May 2019.