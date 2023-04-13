Chelsea have never lost a home league game against Brighton, conceding just once in seven previous meetings at Stamford Bridge (W5 D2).

Brighton’s only league win in 15 league matches (D4 L10) against Chelsea was in this season’s reverse fixture, winning 4-1 at the Amex Stadium. The Seagulls had not led for a single minute in any of their 10 Premier League games against Chelsea before that win.