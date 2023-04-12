Phil McNulty, BBC Sport chief football writer

Erling Haaland's relentless goalscoring rampage in his first season at Manchester City has written a new chapter in the Premier League's history books.

Haaland is now the highest scorer across all competitions in a single campaign since it began, eclipsing the 44 goals scored by Ruud van Nistelrooy at Manchester United and Liverpool's Mohamed Salah.

The 22-year-old's past deeds at RB Salzburg and Borussia Dortmund created a frenzy of expectation when he signed for City, but the rate at which Haaland has racked up goals has surprised even the most optimistic observers.

In covering every Premier League season since its inception, I do not recall a striker with a more voracious appetite for goals playing in a team so ideally placed to satisfy it.

Haaland, from a defensive perspective, is a terrifying cocktail of physical power, lightning pace and a desire to score and score again. And again.

And the worrying thing for those hoping the well will run dry is that it is not a stretch to suggest Haaland and City are still getting used to each other, still perfecting the marriage of manager Pep Guardiola's passing game with the sheer power and menace the Norwegian offers.

This will not be the last record Haaland breaks.