Alex Howell, BBC Sport

Frank Lampard has been speaking to the media before Chelsea's Premier League game against Brighton on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference

Kalidou Koulibaly's injury will keep him out for "a matter of weeks rather than days" which is "adisappointment for him and us but an opportunity too."

On Chelsea's lack of goals, Lampard said: "Trying to address it is our job. There has been a lot of talk about belief but the reality is work and replicating it on the training pitch."

On the importance of winning against Brighton: "It's vital. You work towards the idea of turning a corner to make progress."

When asked if Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang will feature with the recent lack of goals, he said: "The history says he has a fantastic goal scoring record so we will see."

N'Golo Kante is "one of the best I have been fortunate to work with" and Lampard said: "I know the positives of having him and the negatives of not."

