Ray Hunt, In That Number podcast, external

Southampton have been known to have some notorious tough men through the years.

Notably Jimmy Case, Mark Dennis and Neil Ruddock. Even well-known nice guy Franny Benali was a different animal on the field, collecting 11 red cards during his playing days. The legendary Liverpool manager Bill Shankly once labelled us ‘Alehouse brawlers’.

My choice is a little fresher in the memory in Oriol Romeu, the yellow card magnet who has famously never been shown a red.

Since making his Premier League debut, the defensive midfielder has picked up 63 yellows. You could argue his irreplaceable, combative style is one key component we are missing this season and a big reason we continue to struggle at the bottom.

Tell us your selection for Southampton's toughest player