Liverpool striker Natasha Dowie says Danny Ings' brace against Nottingham Forest shows he was a "bargain" buy for West Ham.

Ings' two goals in the 4-0 win were his first for the Hammers since his £15m move from Aston Villa in January.

"It’s a bargain for Ings, to be honest," Dowie told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"You struggle to find out-and-out centre-forwards nowadays. What I love about Ings is that he’s hard working. It’s not just the goals, the work off the ball as well is massive.

"I think he’s an experienced player, but he has a knack of scoring goals and he will get chances at West Ham. He is a prolific goalscorer, he doesn’t need many chances to get the ball in the back of the net.

"I think that’s an absolute bargain of a buy and he is a huge player. West Ham have had good strikers, Antonio is different. He’s not that fox-in-a-box goalscorer that Ings is."

