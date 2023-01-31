'New owner has delivered'
- Published
Skip twitter post by BBC Radio Solent Sport
"What's exciting for Bournemouth fans is we look good on paper, but no one really knows that much about them"— BBC Radio Solent Sport (@solentsport) January 31, 2023
Here's @kristemple speaking to @jordanclarkcouk on transfers #AFCB have made so far, and the potential they have 🎙️
We are live now on @BBCRadioSolent 🔊 pic.twitter.com/92zNhQzg7u
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.
End of twitter post by BBC Radio Solent Sport