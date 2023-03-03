Summer exodus at Ibrox?

A huge summer is looming at Ibrox as Michael Beale looks to put his own stamp on the squad he inherited from Giovanni van Bronckhorst in December.

Eight first-team players will be out of contract and, as it stands, are heading for the exit.

Beale says players are "fighting for the futures" and the Rangers manager knows he must get recruitment right if he's to return the club to the top of the Scottish game.

