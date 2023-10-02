'Limp defeat to Dons couldn't be tolerated'

Kheredine Idessane, BBC Sport Scotland

Michael Beale knew exactly where the bar was set, and Saturday's rather limp 3-1 defeat at home to Aberdeen was just the final straw for the Rangers board this time.

Seven points behind Champions and league leaders Celtic, with just seven games played.

With the defeat at Ibrox to Celtic just coming shortly after the humbling by PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League play-off, Beale knew he had to get to this incoming international break with an 100% record. He won the next four matches, but that limp 3-1 defeat at home to Aberdeen was just something neither the Rangers board, or their fans could tolerate.