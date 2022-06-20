Phil Dawkes, BBC Sport

It is a sign of a very good player when even the euphoria of signing one of world football's most exciting attacking talents cannot entirely compensate for his departure.

This is the place where Liverpool find themselves - delighted at the record arrival of Darwin Nunez, but saddened at end of Sadio Mane's stellar six years at Anfield.

His departure to Bayern Munich acts as something of a bookend to the first phase of Jurgen Klopp's tenure as manager, during which the club have risen to the top of the global game.

Mane was the German's first major signing at Liverpool for £34m in 2016.

His 13 goals in his first season helped Liverpool return to the Champions League after a couple of seasons out of it, paving the way for the remarkable run of success that followed.

The summer after Mane's arrival, Mohamed Salah signed and, along with Roberto Firmino, formed one of the finest forward lines in English football history. It produced 338 goals in five seasons.

In that time, Mane has shown a positional versatility few possess, playing on the right in his first season, then switching to a predominantly left-sided role to accommodate Salah and, more recently, excelling centrally.

Mane has shown no signs of fading. Far from it.

His form in the second half of 2021-22 was exceptional, contributing as much as anyone to the club fighting on four fronts until the very end.

Read more on Mane's impact and how the Reds can begin picking up the pieces following his departure