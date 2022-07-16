Last season a sore point for McTominay

Scott McTominay has admitted last season's disappointment was tough to take for Manchester United.

A below-par campaign ended terribly, with a 4-0 defeat by Brighton followed by a last-day loss at Crystal Palace.

When asked if there is a determination in the dressing room to put it right, Scotland midfielder McTominay said: “100%. It is obviously difficult to speak about last year.

"It touches a nerve when we speak about it as a group. It is not nice.

"The motivation is to put everything back to normal and go for trophies under the new boss. This squad is more than capable of doing that."