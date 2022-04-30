Aston Villa v Norwich confirmed team news
- Published
Steven Gerrard makes three changes to his Aston Villa team from last week's 0-0 draw with Leicester.
The headline is 18-year-old England Under-19 international Tim Iroegbunam making his first Premier League start in place of Douglas Luiz.
Lucas Digne and Callum Chambers are in at the back for Ezri Konsa and Ashley Young.
Aston Villa: Martinez, Cash, Chambers, Mings, Digne, McGinn, Iroegbunam, Ramsey, Baily Coutinho Watkins.
Subs: Olsen, Konsa, Douglas Luiz, Buendia, Traore, Young, Nakamba, Ings, Chukwuemeka.
It's getting towards the time where Norwich have to win every game to achieve Premier League survival and Dean Smith makes two changes to his XI.
Defender Christoph Zimmermann is out with a hip issue which means some tweaks at the back. Full-backs Max Aarons and Brandon Williams come in. Dimitris Giannoulis is the other to drop out of the XI so Sam Byram may play at centre-back.
Norwich: Krul, Aarons, Byram, Hanley, Williams, Normann, McLean, Dowell, Lees-Melou, Rashica, Pukki.
Subs: Gunn, Gibson, Rupp, Gilmour, Placheta, Sorensen, Sargent, Giannoulis, Rowe.