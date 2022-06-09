Manchester City forward Phil Foden has reclaimed the PFA Young Player of the Year award after helping Pep Guardiola's side to a fourth title in five years.

Foden scored nine goals in the Premier League and is the fifth male player to win the prize in consecutive years, joining Ryan Giggs, Robbie Fowler, Wayne Rooney and Dele Alli.

"I'm really honoured, especially to win it back-to-back," he said. "All the best players in the world have to show consistency and keep performing at the higher level and this year I've just tried to do that.

"Hopefully I can win the main award in the future but it's all about taking small steps and improving.

"I always love winning individual awards. It's nice to look at at home and see how far you've come."