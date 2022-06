Loic Damour has joined French third-tier side FC Versailles after his disappointing three-year stint with Hearts ended by mutual agreement.

The 31-year-old midfielder arrived from Cardiff City in August 2019 but made just 21 appearances for the Edinburgh club in a term that ended in relegation.

The Frenchman was frozen out altogether for the 2020-21 campaign before spending last season on loan at Le Mans in his homeland.