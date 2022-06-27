Wolves defender Bendeguz Bolla has headed back to Grasshoppers Zurich on loan for the 2022-23 season.

The 22-year-old played 30 times in the Swiss Super League last season, helping Grasshoppers reach the qualifying rounds of the Europa League.

Bolla has seven caps for Hungary - including playing against Italy in the most recent round - of Nations League internationals, and will hope to continue his development with first-team football in Switzerland.