Leicester's players are in France in Evian-les-Bains for some conditioning training ahead of the season.

The Foxes were last there in 2019 and began training in Rhone-Alpes, where temperatures are expected to reach 33 degrees on some of the training days, providing a tough climate for the players.

The hope is the Foxes are building in their preparation before facing Brentford in the Premier League on 7 August and before then they face:

16 July: OH Leuven v Leicester City, 13:00 BST (King Power At Den Dreef Stadion, Leuven)

20 July: Hull v Leicester City, 19:45 BST (MKM Stadium)

23 July: Derby v Leicester City, 13:00 BST (Pride Park Stadium)

23 July: Preston v Leicester City, 15:00 BST (Deepdale)

31 July: Leicester City v Sevilla, 18:00 BST (King Power Stadium)