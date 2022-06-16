Tough October so Ten Hag will want a good start

Bill Rice, BBC Radio Manchester

The Erik ten Hag era at Manchester United will start with a home game against Brighton - who thumped the Reds 4-0 at the Amex towards the end of Ralf Rangnick's reign as interim boss - followed by a trip to Brentford.

The Dutchman won't have to wait long for his first taste of English football's biggest rivalry though, with Liverpool coming to Old Trafford just three games into the new campaign.

Ten Hag will be hoping to get off to a good starts because October looks a particularly difficult month - with away games at champions Manchester City, Everton and Chelsea, as well as home matches against Newcastle, Tottenham and West Ham.

United's final game before the World Cup in November will see them go to Championship winners Fulham, and their first game after the break on Boxing Day is a meeting with another promoted team in Nottingham Forest.