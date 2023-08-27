Scotland beat Georgia: Your thoughts

We asked for your views following Scotland's 33-6 win against Georgia, the last World Cup warm-up before the tournament opener against South Africa...

Stef: A poor start against Georgia, who were stronger and more energetic, but the boys came through after a dressing room pep talk. Roll on the World Cup, even though we have the Boks to play then Ireland.

David: Whatever Scotland did in this game they were on a hiding to nothing from the carping press. In the end they played some delightful rugby in the second half and got a good win.

Gill: Fabulous when they get into the right gear but that fist half was woeful . Ireland, SA and possibly Tonga will be out of sight in 30 mins if we do that. They were like two different teams. But…Scotland fans are forever hopeful - it goes with the territory - we have faith - one day - and boy, do they get us on our feet!

Jamie: Glad we had this last game to get rust out before South Africa - after today maybe Ireland is the easier option after all!

Jonathan: I was quite apprehensive before today’s match. The first half proved me right. We seemed oddly disjointed, despite some promising performances in the lead up. Attacking-wise, our passing was slack, we seemed quite narrow and ball presentation was poor. In the second half, we were so much better. We got our rewards! Great effort, lads!

Colin: SA will target Russell with even more intensity than Georgia. As good as he is, he over-played under pressure. Controversial but Healy (with his long boot) might be a prudent option against SA. Their rush defence will force Scotland to kick more and therefore they need to kick really well - and back themselves. Leave nothing in the tank!