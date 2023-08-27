Dundee 1-0 Hearts: Analysis

Andrew Petrie, BBC Sport Scotland

Hearts haven't won outside Edinburgh - or Perth - since October last year. Two wins on the road in 14 attempts - both against St Johnstone. It's far from good enough for a side with ambitions of third place.

Of course, they've had to contend with Europe and it's hard to say if the management department got the starting XI wrong as a result. Were Cammy Devlin and Atkinson fit enough to start? Liam Boyce certainly wasn't.

Alex Lowry sparkled but his end product let him down. Yutaro Oda struggled, Kenny Vargas showed quality in small flashes. The attacking element of this side still need to gel.