Fish excited by Montgomery's expansive Hibs vision

Will Fish says new head coach Nick Montgomery is working towards making Hibs a more expansive team and has ramped up the intensity of their training.

The on-loan Manchester United defender said: "Everything we're doing in training is leading up to the game at the weekend. I've been really impressed.

"Training's been a lot more intense, in terms of the training load, we're doing more.

"A lot of tactical work has been done which is understandable because he's got his own style of play. I think it's really positive. The changing room is excited to see where he can take us.

"He just wants everyone to be comfortable on the pitch. He likes to play more football than we did previously, which is good. I'm excited for that. I'm really positive about it."

One of Montgomery's main tasks will be to shore up the leakiest defence in the league, with the Hibees having conceded 10 goals in their five league matches so far.

"This year we've conceded too many soft goals at important times in games so it is something we're working on," said Fish.

"We are going to get better at that. As defenders, we need to make sure we can help the team as much as possible."