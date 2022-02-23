Liverpool 6-0 Leeds - Bielsa reaction

Marcelo Bielsa says Leeds United are in a relegation fight and he is "worried" after a heavy 6-0 defeat at Liverpool.

Leeds conceded three goals in each half at Anfield on their way to a third straight defeat which leaves them just three points above the bottom three.

"We are fighting relegation. Of course it worries me, how is it not going to?," added Leeds boss Bielsa after Wednesday's dispiriting result.

"The distances between the two teams we were never able to reduce them.

"In the second half we thought it would be difficult to play an even game but we wanted to prevent or avoid what ended up happening."

Leeds, who host Tottenham on Saturday, are without a victory in five games since winning 3-2 at West Ham on 16 January.