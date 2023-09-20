Martindale on not fearing Celtic, Livi leaders & squad focus
David Martindale has been speaking to the media before Livingston’s Premiership game with Celtic this weekend.
Here are the key points from the Livi manager:
Last weekend’s point at Ross County could be one Livi look back on as crucial at the end of the season.
Livingston believe they can trouble any team at home and last season was the first time since they returned to the top flight in 2018 that they’ve not taken points off Celtic.
They will look to exploit any European hangover suffered by Celtic after their Champions League exertions in defeat at Feyenoord.
Martindale believes European football is a “huge factor” in Aberdeen, Hearts and Hibs all struggling at the start of the domestic season.
Celtic are missing two “huge and influential” players in Jota and Cameron Carter-Vickers, but Martindale says talk of their defensive frailty is overblown.
He says his players deserve huge credit for their run of one defeat in 10 this season and that it shows the “solidity and continuity” instilled in the squad.
Despite the loss of “very, very big players” such as Stephane Omeonga, Jack Fitzwater and Nicky Devlin in the summer, Livi stil have a core of 14-15 players who understand the culture and environment at the club and "lead by example".
On whether it’s difficult to keep the squad focused amid off-field investment wrangles: “These problems have been here for about four years so it’s not any different now. I’m disappointed when there’s not a story about Livingston in the paper.”