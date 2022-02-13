BBC Sport

Spurs v Wolves: Confirmed team news

Published

New signing Rodrigo Bentancur makes his first Tottenham start as Antonio Conte makes three changes from the side beaten by Southampton on Wednesday.

The midfielder replaces Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg while Conte also swaps both wing-backs, with Matt Doherty coming in for Emerson Royal and Ryan Sessegnon starting in place of Sergio Reguilon.

Spurs XI: Lloris, Doherty, Sanchez, Romero, Davies, Sessegnon, Bentancur, Winks, Moura, Kane, Son.

Wolves hand a first Premier League start to 19-year-old Luke Cundle as part of two changes from their defeat by Arsenal on Thursday, with Rayan Ait-Nouri also coming in for Marcal.

Wolves XI: Sa, Semedo, Coady, Saiss, Kilman, Ait-Nouri, Dendoncker, Neves, Cundle, Podence, Jimenez.