Transfer news: Top-four finish needed to keep Saka

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has admitted qualifying for the Champions League this season could be crucial in tying down 20-year-old forward Bukayo Saka - who has been linked with Liverpool - to a new contract. (Express), external

The club have completed paperwork for the £7.5m signing of 27-year-old American goalkeeper Matt Turner from New England Revolution. (Mail), external

Meanwhile, Leicester City have reduced their asking price for Youri Tielemans from £60m to £35m, with Arsenal and Manchester United in the race to sign the 24-year-old Belgium midfielder this summer. (Het Nieuwsblad, via Metro), external

