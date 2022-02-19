Southampton 2-0 Everton: Hasenhuttl reaction

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl speaking to BBC Sport: "The best moment in a home game is when you go around celebrating a win together after a hard-working win. The more you work, the more you enjoy the win.

"We had a strong opponent, we faced a lot of energy in the first half and new belief. They tried to stress us early and it was hard to release the pressure. After the first 15 minutes we found a better game.

"It was a fantastic finish [from Stuart Armstrong] and fantastic play. We are much calmer around the box, I have the feeling now that everyone is looking for players in better positions when we have those moments.

"He [Shane Long] was the perfect sub and I am very happy he scored. It is a very good run and an important run and we are coming to a time where we play teams in the lower half of the league."